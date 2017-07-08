Peterson signed with the Mets on Friday, James Miller of The New York Daily News reports.
The big lefty from Oregon will begin his pro career with Brooklyn in the short-season New York-Penn League, offering Mets fans a chance to get an early look at this year's 20th overall pick. Peterson may not have ace-level upside, but the 21-year-old could move quickly through the system given his strong control and four-pitch arsenal.
