Mets' David Wright: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Wright (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Thursday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Wright's rehab process had been going slowly, so the Mets opted to move him to the 60-day DL so that they could open a spot on the 40-man roster. With this move, Wright will have to remain out until the beginning of June. Injuries cost Wright most of the last two seasons, as he played in fewer than 40 games each year.
