Mets' David Wright: Resumes baseball activities Friday

Wright (shoulder) fielded groundballs and lightly tossed with an overhand motion Friday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Wright was just recently shifted to the 60-day disabled list due to how long it's taken him to recover from his offseason shoulder injury, but it seems like he is making some strides in his rehab process. The Mets are understandably being incredibly cautious with their fragile third baseman, so it could be another week or more before he makes another major step in his recovery.