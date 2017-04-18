Mets' David Wright: Slated to resume baseball activities
Wright (shoulder) is expected to begin baseball activities later this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The embattled third baseman intends on partaking in batting practice, fielding drills and ideally some throwing. Wright remains without a firm timetable for his return to action with the Mets, but it's certainly a good sign that the Mets feel comfortable enough with his health to ramp up his activity again.
