Mets' David Wright: Still weeks away from baseball activities
Wright (shoulder) will still need three-to-five weeks before beginning baseball activities, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
Wright has suffered a few setbacks during his recovery already, and this news doesn't bode well in terms of his progress. Just two weeks ago, the Mets thought Wright could begin activities July 1, but now it has become apparent that the veteran will need much more time before he can start doing regular baseball drills.
More News
-
Mets' David Wright: Hopes to ramp up activity in July•
-
Mets' David Wright: Still hasn't resumed throwing•
-
Mets' David Wright: Resumes baseball activities Friday•
-
Mets' David Wright: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Mets' David Wright: Slated to resume baseball activities•
-
Mets' David Wright: Progressing in shoulder rehab•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...