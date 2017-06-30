Mets' David Wright: Still weeks away from baseball activities

Wright (shoulder) will still need three-to-five weeks before beginning baseball activities, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Wright has suffered a few setbacks during his recovery already, and this news doesn't bode well in terms of his progress. Just two weeks ago, the Mets thought Wright could begin activities July 1, but now it has become apparent that the veteran will need much more time before he can start doing regular baseball drills.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories