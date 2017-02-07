Mets' David Wright: Takes part in limited workout Monday

Wright (neck) took part in a limited workout Monday at the Mets' spring training complex, The NY Daily News reports.

Although he's been working with physical trainers during the winter, this was Wright's first on-field activity since last year's surgery to repair the herniated disc in his neck. The 34-year-old has played in just 75 games over the last two seasons due to neck and spinal issues, and while the Mets would love to get back some version of the player who hit .307 with 18 home runs in 2013, their acquisition of infield depth over the last year, including Jose Reyes, would suggest they aren't counting on Wright to return to form. Unless he puts together a dynamic spring, consider him only as a late-round dart in very deep fantasy leagues.