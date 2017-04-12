Mets' Dominic Smith: Crunches first Triple-A homer Tuesday
Smith went 4-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored in Triple-A Las Vegas' rout of Fresno on Tuesday.
The homer was his first at the level, but as expected, Smith is enjoying hitting in the friendly parks of the Pacific Coast League, slashing .440/.462/.680 through his first six games this season. In a loaded lineup that also includes top Mets prospects Amed Rosario and Gavin Cecchini, the 21-year-old first baseman could finally put up numbers in 2017 that seem worthy of his sweet swing and prospect pedigree.
