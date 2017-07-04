Mets' Dominic Smith: Extends Triple-A hitting streak to 19 games
Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Las Vegas in Monday's loss to Salt Lake.
The sweet-swinging lefty's now hit safely in 19 straight games for the 51s, pushing his slash line on the season to .325/.380/.485. Smith remains the Mets' first baseman of the future, a future which could begin as soon as 2018.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: No adjustment period at Triple-A•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Crunches first Triple-A homer Tuesday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Sheds 24 pounds in offseason•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Continues to rake in the minors•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...