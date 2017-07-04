Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Las Vegas in Monday's loss to Salt Lake.

The sweet-swinging lefty's now hit safely in 19 straight games for the 51s, pushing his slash line on the season to .325/.380/.485. Smith remains the Mets' first baseman of the future, a future which could begin as soon as 2018.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories