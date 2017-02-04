Goeddel will compete for a spot in the Mets' bullpen this spring.

His 9.1 K/9 rate in 35.2 innings last year with the big club was nice, but Goeddel doesn't have overpowering raw stuff and his overall numbers were somewhat shaky. With the Mets bringing back Jerry Blevins and Fernando Salas to bolster their middle relief corps, Goeddel's best chance of breaking camp on the 25-man roster, even in a low-leverage role, might come if Jeurys Familia gets suspended by MLB.