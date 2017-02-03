Salas will earn $3 million with the Mets in 2017, James Wagner of the New York Times reports.

Salas agreed to terms with the Mets pending the results of his physical earlier Friday, and now it appears that it's a done deal. He had a strong stint with the Mets down the stretch in 2016 with 19 strikeouts and zero walks across 17.1 innings and he figures to work primarily in the middle innings but could work his way into a setup role depending on Jeurys Familia's status.