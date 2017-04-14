Mets' Fernando Salas: Temporary closer Friday
Salas will serve as the Mets' closer Friday should a save situation arise, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Manager Terry Collins has to get creative with his bullpen Friday after the Mets survived a 16-inning marathon against the Marlins to open the series. Salas did fire two scoreless frames in Thursday's win, but with Hansel Robles, Josh Smoker, and Addison Reed all getting the night off, he'll be the temporary closer. Expect Addison Reed to reclaim closing duties as early as Saturday.
