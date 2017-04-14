Mets' Hansel Robles: Gets day off Friday
Robles will not be available out of the bullpen Friday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets are stretched thin in the bullpen Friday after their extra-inning win over the Marlins. Robles was one of the heroes Thursday, firing two scoreless frames and racking up two strikeouts to pick up his second win of the season. He figures to be available as soon as Saturday.
