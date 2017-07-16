Mets' Hansel Robles: Recalled from Las Vegas
Robles was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Marc Craig of Newsday reports.
Robles heads back to New York after spending the better part of the last two months down in Triple-A. He has appeared in 21 games for the Mets this season, allowing 15 earned runs in just 21.2 innings of work. The main problem for Robles has been giving up free bases, with 13 walks handed out to opposing batters. In a corresponding move, the team demoted Chasen Bradford back to Las Vegas.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...