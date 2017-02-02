Robles will head into 2017 as one of the Mets' top setup men alongside Addison Reed.

The 26-year-old is coming off a mostly outstanding 2016 campaign, although he did fade late -- 14 of his 28 earned runs on the season came during a nine-game stretch in August. He will likely see most of his action in the seventh inning, making him more valuable in formats that reward holds, but if Jeurys Familia gets suspended due to a domestic violence incident in October, Robles could see some save opportunities while Familia is out.