Mets' Jacob deGrom: Already throwing off mound

DeGrom threw off a mound earlier this week at the Mets' spring training complex without any issues, The NY Post reports.

He had surgery in September on the ulnar nerve in his elbow, and his recovery has gone as well as the Mets could have hoped. "Since I've had the nerve moved, I haven't had any of the pain that was there, so I would call it a success so far,'' deGrom said. "It started with some tingling in my fingers. Then it turned into a sharp pain. I don't know if it's because it was getting aggravated more, but that's what was happening." The 28-year-old has yet to throw 200 innings in a big league season, but assuming his arm holds up, a Cy Young-worthy campaign is entirely possible in 2017.