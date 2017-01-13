Mets' Jacob deGrom: Avoids arbitration
DeGrom agreed to a one-year, $4.05 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, ESPN's Adam Rubin reports.
The deal includes some performance bonuses that would allow deGrom to top the $4.05 million figure. This was the highest base salary ever for a starting pitcher in his first arbitration-eligible year who did not qualify for the ERA title in the previous season. Of course, deGrom is a pretty special pitcher, and projects to offer SP2-level production in 2017.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will begin throwing soon•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Undergoes successful surgery Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Slated for surgery later this week•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Surgery would sideline him three months•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Likely done for season•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: To start Sunday against Twins•