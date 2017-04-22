Mets' Jacob deGrom: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
DeGrom (neck) has been confirmed as Saturday's starter.
His status was still up in the air after originally having his start pushed back from Friday, though it seems he's good to go for a pivotal home start against the Nationals. The right-hander has posted great numbers thus far (1.89 ERA, 0.84 WHIP) and has not faced Washington since 2015.
