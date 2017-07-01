Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Phillies on Friday

DeGrom (8-3) allowed only one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 12 over seven innings in Friday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

It was vintage deGrom, as he threw 71 of 111 pitches for strikes and won his fourth straight game despite a lack of run support from the Mets while fanning double-digit batters for the sixth time in 16 starts. He'll carry a 3.55 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.