Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Phillies on Friday
DeGrom (8-3) allowed only one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 12 over seven innings in Friday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.
It was vintage deGrom, as he threw 71 of 111 pitches for strikes and won his fourth straight game despite a lack of run support from the Mets while fanning double-digit batters for the sixth time in 16 starts. He'll carry a 3.55 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Picks up seventh win•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Goes eight strong innings in win over Nationals•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Goes all nine in dominating fashion versus Cubs•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Blown up in Arlington•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Erratic in loss to Brew Crew•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 10 in Friday win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...