Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 10 in loss
deGrom (0-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Nationals after having his start pushed back due to a stiff neck.
Although deGrom had a big strikeout day, he also struggled with bouts of wildness, and he found himself over the 100-pitch mark, and he was unable to complete six innings. This was the first time in four starts that he allowed more than two runs, and he has 32 strikeouts in 24.2 innings on the year, and he remains a fantasy ace when healthy. He'll make his next start Friday against the Nationals.
