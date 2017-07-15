Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 11 in Friday's laugher
DeGrom (10-3) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 over eight innings in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Rockies.
The Mets handed their ace a 9-1 lead by the end of the fourth inning, allowing deGrom to pound the zone and fire 73 of 104 pitches for strikes while cruising to an easy victory. He's rebounded in spectacular fashion from his struggles in late May and early June, allowing one earned run or less and working at least seven innings in five of his last six starts to lower his ERA to 3.48. He'll try to keep things rolling Wednesday at home against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Survives homer barrage Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Starting Friday after rainout•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Phillies on Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Picks up seventh win•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Goes eight strong innings in win over Nationals•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Goes all nine in dominating fashion versus Cubs•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...