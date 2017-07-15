Play

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 11 in Friday's laugher

DeGrom (10-3) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 over eight innings in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Rockies.

The Mets handed their ace a 9-1 lead by the end of the fourth inning, allowing deGrom to pound the zone and fire 73 of 104 pitches for strikes while cruising to an easy victory. He's rebounded in spectacular fashion from his struggles in late May and early June, allowing one earned run or less and working at least seven innings in five of his last six starts to lower his ERA to 3.48. He'll try to keep things rolling Wednesday at home against the Cardinals.

