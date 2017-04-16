Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 13 in no-decision Saturday

DeGrom gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 13 over seven innings but was left with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

The right-hander gave up back-to-back solo homers to Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna in the second inning, but otherwise Miami hitters couldn't touch him as deGrom fired 64 of 97 pitches for strikes in a dominant performance. Despite a 1.89 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through three starts, though, the 28-year-old is still looking for his first decision of 2017. He'll next face the Nationals at home Friday.

