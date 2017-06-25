Mets' Jacob deGrom: Picks up seventh win

DeGrom (7-3) allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through eight innings during Saturday's win over the Giants.

It's always reassuring when a high-end hurler cruises against a weak opponent, and that's exactly what deGrom accomplished Saturday. There have been a few hiccups along the way, which has his ratios higher -- 3.71 ERA and 1.27 WHIP -- than fantasy owners would like, but he's also sporting a career-high 10.5 K/9. DeGrom is one of the rare set-and-forget starting pitchers and has now allowed just two earned runs in 25 innings over his last three starts.