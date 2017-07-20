Mets' Jacob deGrom: Racks up seventh consecutive win

DeGrom (11-3) held the Cardinals to a single run over 6.2 innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three in a 7-3 victory.

It's been a rough season for the Mets as a whole, but one shudders to imagine where they might be without deGrom. Back on May 31 and June 6, he got rocked for 15 runs in eight innings, but he's won seven consecutive starts since then, allowing just nine earned runs over 53.1 innings in that span (1.52 ERA) while posting a sparkling 50:10 K:BB. After an unsteady first couple months, he's stabilized things and is back on track to turn in a pretty normal campaign by his standards. DeGrom will next take the ball Monday in San Diego.