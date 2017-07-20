Mets' Jacob deGrom: Racks up seventh consecutive win
DeGrom (11-3) held the Cardinals to a single run over 6.2 innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three in a 7-3 victory.
It's been a rough season for the Mets as a whole, but one shudders to imagine where they might be without deGrom. Back on May 31 and June 6, he got rocked for 15 runs in eight innings, but he's won seven consecutive starts since then, allowing just nine earned runs over 53.1 innings in that span (1.52 ERA) while posting a sparkling 50:10 K:BB. After an unsteady first couple months, he's stabilized things and is back on track to turn in a pretty normal campaign by his standards. DeGrom will next take the ball Monday in San Diego.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 11 in Friday's laugher•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Survives homer barrage Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Starting Friday after rainout•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Phillies on Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Picks up seventh win•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Goes eight strong innings in win over Nationals•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....