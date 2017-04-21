Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start pushed back due to stiff neck
DeGrom is dealing with a stiff neck and will have his next start pushed back to Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
Matt Harvey will move up to fill in for deGrom, matching up against Tanner Roark for Friday's series opener. It appears to be a precautionary move for the Mets at this point and still allows both aces to start in a pivotal three-game set, but it's a situation worth keeping an eye on. DeGrom is off to a great start on the season with a 1.89 ERA and a 22:4 K:BB.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 13 in no-decision Saturday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Overcomes rough first inning in win over Phillies•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Unrewarded for scoreless season debut•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Works into sixth inning Sunday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Wants to use changeup more•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Lights up radar gun in spring debut•
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...