Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start pushed back due to stiff neck

DeGrom is dealing with a stiff neck and will have his next start pushed back to Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Matt Harvey will move up to fill in for deGrom, matching up against Tanner Roark for Friday's series opener. It appears to be a precautionary move for the Mets at this point and still allows both aces to start in a pivotal three-game set, but it's a situation worth keeping an eye on. DeGrom is off to a great start on the season with a 1.89 ERA and a 22:4 K:BB.