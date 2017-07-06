Mets' Jacob deGrom: Starting Friday after rainout
DeGrom will start Friday against St. Louis after Wednesday's game in Washington was rained out, NJ.com reports.
He's been on a roll lately, and fantasy owners certainly won't mind that deGrom will miss the Nats' powerful offense and instead face the mediocre Cardinals. DeGrom has gone through some trouble spots, but he's stabilized in a major way lately, winning four straight starts while putting up a 0.84 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over 32 innings in that span.
