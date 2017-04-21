Mets' Jacob deGrom: Status for Saturday still questionable

DeGrom's status for Saturday is still up in the air due to a stiff neck, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Newly-recalled Sean Gilmartin could be in line for a spot start if deGrom is unable to go, though it appears that's more of a last resort at this point. A final decision should come down closer to game time tomorrow.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories