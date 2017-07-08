Mets' Jacob deGrom: Survives homer barrage Friday
DeGrom (9-3) gave up four runs on eight hits -- including four solo home runs -- over seven innings while striking out five in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
It was far from his best effort, as deGrom gave up back-to-back jacks to lead off the third and fourth innings, but he buckled down after that and got enough run support to pick up the victory. The right-hander is set to kick off the second half for the Mets next Friday at home against the Rockies.
