Mets' Jay Bruce: Ends brief skid with two-run shot
Bruce went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 11-4 loss to Washington.
Sure, it was a garbage-time homer, but it saved Bruce from going hitless for a fifth consecutive game; he'd gone 0-for-14 over his last four contests before starting this one 0-for-4. That skid has dropped Bruce's average into the .250s, and it's reasonable to expect that it'll settle in that range -- an acceptable outcome for a guy who's on pace to hit 40 homers.
