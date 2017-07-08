Mets' Jay Bruce: Launches 22nd home run Friday
Bruce went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
His fifth-inning shot off Carlos Martinez gave the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Bruce has seen his batting average tumble since he flirted with .300 in early May, but he's on pace for career highs in the power categories with 22 homers and 58 RBI over 79 games.
