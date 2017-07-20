Bruce is out of the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce has started every game for the Mets since June 23, so the 30-year-old was likely overdue for a maintenance day. He'll give way to Curtis Granderson in right field for the series finale.

