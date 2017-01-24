Mets' Jay Bruce: Opening 2017 as starting right fielder

Bruce was notified by the Mets that they anticipate him opening the 2017 season as the team's starting right fielder, the NY Post's Ken Davidoff reports.

New York exercised the $13 million option on his 2017 contract in early-November as a hedge in case Yoenis Cespedes didn't return. Cespedes signed a four-year, $110 million at the end of that month making Bruce expendable due to the other right field options on the team. Since then, the Mets have tried to find a taker for Bruce to no avail, either because of the type of bullpen arm they want back or unwillingness to eat salary. Even with the free agent market softening, no deal looks to be on the horizon involving Bruce. Because of that, he will head to spring training as the starting right fielder with Cespedes in left, Curtis Granderson in center and Juan Lagares plus Michael Conforto as bench bats. In addition, Bruce and Conforto may be tried out at first base in spring training as Lucas Duda is returning from his back injury while Bruce could be traded this spring if a deal materializes.