Mets' Jay Bruce: Powers win with two homers

Bruce went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and drove in all five Mets runs in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

He'd gone six games without knocking one out, but Bruce has served as a consistent contributor in the middle of the Mets' lineup. With six homers and 14 RBI in 14 contests, he's one of the only hitters on the team who's holding down his end offensively.