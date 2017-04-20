Mets' Jay Bruce: Powers win with two homers
Bruce went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and drove in all five Mets runs in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
He'd gone six games without knocking one out, but Bruce has served as a consistent contributor in the middle of the Mets' lineup. With six homers and 14 RBI in 14 contests, he's one of the only hitters on the team who's holding down his end offensively.
More News
-
Mets' Jay Bruce: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Mets' Jay Bruce: Powers win over Phillies with two homers•
-
Mets' Jay Bruce: Hits second home run in Sunday's win•
-
Mets' Jay Bruce: Only bright spot on offense in loss•
-
Mets' Jay Bruce: Draws three walks Monday•
-
Mets' Jay Bruce: Returning to lineup Wednesday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...