Mets' Jay Bruce: Run production continues
Bruce went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs against the Marlins on Thursday.
This past offseason, it looked like it would be hard for the Mets to keep Bruce around; now it's hard to imagine their lineup without him. Often a streaky hitter in the past, Bruce has offered nothing but stone-cold reliability this season -- he hasn't had a hitless skid longer than two games, and he's currently sitting on the finest OPS of his career (.877).
