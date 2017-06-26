Bruce went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The veteran slugger now has 20 homers on the year thanks to a huge June performance that includes a .315/.358/.629 slash line, eight home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games. Bruce now carries a career-high .882 OPS and is on pace to set new personal bests in both HR and RBI.