Bruce went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The veteran slugger now has 20 homers on the year thanks to a huge June performance that includes a .315/.358/.629 slash line, eight home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games. Bruce now carries a career-high .882 OPS and is on pace to set new personal bests in both HR and RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories