Bruce went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored during Saturday's win over Colorado.

Now up to 24 homers, 62 RBI, 51 runs and a .264/.333/.538 slash line, Bruce is turning in an excellent season, and his .871 OPS is actually a career high. Additionally, it's easy to forget that Bruce is just 30-years-old and obviously still in the heart of his prime. He stands to continue providing high-end marks in the power categories.