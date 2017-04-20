Mets' Jay Bruce: Starting at first base Thursday
Bruce is starting at first base for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
With Lucas Duda (elbow) sitting out, Bruce will get moved to first base. Bruce is coming off a tremendous Wednesday performance, in which he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI.
