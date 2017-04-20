Mets' Jay Bruce: Starting at first base Thursday

Bruce is starting at first base for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

With Lucas Duda (elbow) sitting out, Bruce will get moved to first base. Bruce is coming off a tremendous Wednesday performance, in which he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories