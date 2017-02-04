Blevins agreed to a contract with the Mets on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The 33-year-old will return to the Mets, with whom he's spent the past two season, and presumably slot right back in as the team's top lefty out of the bullpen. Blevins totaled 42 innings across 73 appearances last season, posting 11.1 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 rates. He has held same-handed hitters to a .214/.266/.322 line in his 10-year major league career.