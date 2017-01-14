Familia and the Mets avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.425 million contract on Friday, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Familia earned a raise of over $3 million by dominating out of the Mets' bullpen for a second consecutive season and posting a career-high 51 saves in 2016. Familia is in line to serve as the Mets' closer again this season, but he is still facing a potential suspension for a domestic violence incident during the offseason, so it remains to be seen if he will fill that role Opening Day.

