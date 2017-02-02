Contrary to previous reports, Familia and his wife, Bianca Rivas, have cooperated fully with MLB's investigation into his Oct. 31 arrest following a domestic violence incident, The NY Daily News reports.

Charges were dismissed in December at Rivas' request, but Familia could still face a suspension from the league, much as Aroldis Chapman was handed a 30-game suspension to begin last season. Commissioner Rob Manfred didn't hand down Chapman's suspension until the beginning of March, however, so expect this to still be looming over Familia's head when he reports to spring training. Addison Reed would be the most likely candidate to fill in as the Mets' closer if Familia does get suspended.