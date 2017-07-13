Mets' Jeurys Familia: Has started throwing program
Familia (shoulder) has begun his throwing program in Port St. Lucie, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The right-hander remains weeks away from a return to the big-league club after recovering from surgery that addressed a blot clot near his throwing shoulder. Familia may not regain the closer role upon his return -- or at all this season, considering how well Addison Reed has pitched this year.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Ready to begin throwing•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Possible return in early August•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Could resume light throwing next week•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hopes to start throwing program soon•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Jose Quintana gets a supporting cast
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...