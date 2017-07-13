Play

Mets' Jeurys Familia: Has started throwing program

Familia (shoulder) has begun his throwing program in Port St. Lucie, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander remains weeks away from a return to the big-league club after recovering from surgery that addressed a blot clot near his throwing shoulder. Familia may not regain the closer role upon his return -- or at all this season, considering how well Addison Reed has pitched this year.

