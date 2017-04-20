Familia will likely pitch an inning Thursday as he makes his return from suspension, but Mets manager Terry Collins hasn't decided yet whether to use him should a save situation develop, Danny Knobler of MLB.com reports. "We may need to just get his feet wet the first time out," Collins said. "Do we let him pitch the eighth inning first, or do you just throw him right in the fire?"

Addison Reed has pitched the last two days and three of the last four, so Collins would probably prefer not to use him if he can avoid it. The Mets would need to build a late lead, of course, but if they do things are lined up for Familia to get a save chance right away.