Mets' Jeurys Familia: Likely to pitch in Thursday's return
Familia will likely pitch an inning Thursday as he makes his return from suspension, but Mets manager Terry Collins hasn't decided yet whether to use him should a save situation develop, Danny Knobler of MLB.com reports. "We may need to just get his feet wet the first time out," Collins said. "Do we let him pitch the eighth inning first, or do you just throw him right in the fire?"
Addison Reed has pitched the last two days and three of the last four, so Collins would probably prefer not to use him if he can avoid it. The Mets would need to build a late lead, of course, but if they do things are lined up for Familia to get a save chance right away.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hits 97 mph in minor-league game Saturday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Won't close immediately•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Will work minor-league tuneup game Monday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Suspended 15 games•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected to pitch Tuesday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Suspension expected to be under 30 games•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...