Familia has been named to Team Dominican Republic for the WBC, The NY Daily News reports.

He joins Mets teammates Jose Reyes and Hansel Robles on the DR roster. Familia could lose his eligibility for the tournament if MLB hands down a suspension on his October domestic violence incident, but it's more likely the commissioner's office hands down its ruling after the tourney, but prior to Opening Day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola