Mets' Jeurys Familia: Officially back from suspension
Familia was activated off the restricted list Thursday.
As expected, the Mets closer will return to the relief corps in time for Thursday's contest after serving his 15-game suspension. Familia may not be thrown into closing duties right away, but it's expected that he'll reclaim his past role in due time. To make room for him on the major-league roster, the Mets shipped Sean Gilmartin and Rafael Montero back to Triple-A.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Likely to pitch in Thursday's return•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hits 97 mph in minor-league game Saturday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Won't close immediately•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Will work minor-league tuneup game Monday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Suspended 15 games•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected to pitch Tuesday•
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.