Familia was activated off the restricted list Thursday.

As expected, the Mets closer will return to the relief corps in time for Thursday's contest after serving his 15-game suspension. Familia may not be thrown into closing duties right away, but it's expected that he'll reclaim his past role in due time. To make room for him on the major-league roster, the Mets shipped Sean Gilmartin and Rafael Montero back to Triple-A.