Mets' Jeurys Familia: Possible return in early August

Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Familia (shoulder) could return as soon as early August, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Familia is working his way back from surgery to remove a blood clot near his pitching shoulder in May. He was expected to begin a light throwing program in late June and Collins' comments suggest that Familia is progressing well. Still, Ehalt notes that an early August return is on the optimistic end of the spectrum given that Familia was initially given a 3-to-4 month timetable. Addison Reed will continue to serve as the Mets' closer in Familia's absence.

