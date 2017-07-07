Mets' Jeurys Familia: Ready to begin throwing

Familia (shoulder) is expected to begin throwing during the All-Star break, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nearly two months removed from surgery to address a blood clot near his shoulder, Familia is finally ready to pick up a baseball. He will gradually progress from long toss to bullpen sessions to live BP to a rehab assignment, and that process figures to take at least a month. It's uncertain if Familia will immediately reclaim the closer role upon his eventual activation.