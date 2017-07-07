Mets' Jeurys Familia: Ready to begin throwing
Familia (shoulder) is expected to begin throwing during the All-Star break, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Nearly two months removed from surgery to address a blood clot near his shoulder, Familia is finally ready to pick up a baseball. He will gradually progress from long toss to bullpen sessions to live BP to a rehab assignment, and that process figures to take at least a month. It's uncertain if Familia will immediately reclaim the closer role upon his eventual activation.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Possible return in early August•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Could resume light throwing next week•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hopes to start throwing program soon•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Timetable becomes clearer•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...