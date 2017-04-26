Familia will serve as the team's primary closer going forward, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.

Familia has made three appearances in non-save situations upon his reinstatement from suspension, ceding save opportunities to Addison Reed. Nonetheless, manager Terry Collins says a firmer role should be in place moving forward and that the 2017 All-Star reliever has proven his readiness for the ninth inning. Familia hasn't allowed a hit or a run over 2.2 innings this season, but has shown a slight control issue with four walks. Regardless, it seems safe to consider him a consistent source of saves after he led the NL with 51 of them last year.

