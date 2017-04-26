Mets' Jeurys Familia: Returns to closer role
Familia will serve as the team's primary closer going forward, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.
Familia has made three appearances in non-save situations upon his reinstatement from suspension, ceding save opportunities to Addison Reed. Nonetheless, manager Terry Collins says a firmer role should be in place moving forward and that the 2017 All-Star reliever has proven his readiness for the ninth inning. Familia hasn't allowed a hit or a run over 2.2 innings this season, but has shown a slight control issue with four walks. Regardless, it seems safe to consider him a consistent source of saves after he led the NL with 51 of them last year.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Walks in winning run Friday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works ninth inning in Thursday's loss•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Officially back from suspension•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Likely to pitch in Thursday's return•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hits 97 mph in minor-league game Saturday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Won't close immediately•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...