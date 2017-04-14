Familia (suspension) will pitch for Double-A Binghamton on Monday as he prepares to return to the Mets' bullpen Thursday, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

He should immediately slot back in as the Mets' closer after serving his 15-game suspension for a domestic violence incident last October. Familia's return should provide a boost to a bullpen that's been worked hard through the early part of the season, including a 16-inning marathon Thursday against the Marlins.