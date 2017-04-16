Familia (suspension) may not close immediately upon activation, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Familia is slated for a Thursday activation, but fantasy owners shouldn't necessarily expect him to begin racking up saves right out of the gate. Manager Terry Collins suggested he might use the closer earlier in games at least once, maybe twice, before returning him to ninth-inning duties. If that happens, Addison Reed could pick up a few more save situations.

