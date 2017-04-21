Familia walked two and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

He topped 98 mph with his fastball, and while the free passes were less than ideal it was otherwise a successful 2017 debut for Familia. Mets manager Terry Collins suggested before the righty was activated following his suspension that he wanted Familia to "get his feet wet" before putting him back in the closer spot, but with that having been accomplished Thursday expect him to resume his role at the head of the bullpen, sending Addison Reed back to setup duties.