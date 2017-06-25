Reyes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he still holds an everyday role in the Mets' lineup, Reyes has been less than stellar all season, as he currently sports a .192 average and .267 on-base percentage. He'll get the day off with Asdrubal Cabrera taking over at shortstop.

